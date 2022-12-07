LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two remembrances will be held in honor of an Oldham County teenager who died after being hit by a semitruck.
Ayden F. Altman, 17, was hit by a semitruck on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange. Police said the La Grange teenager and a passenger got out of a car and were in the median when a truck swerved into the median to miss the car.
Altman was a senior at Oldham County High School.
A prayer circle will be held at La Grange Church of Christ on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a truck meet for Altman at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Hometown Pizza parking lot in La Grange. There will be a balloon release on Saturday as well.
The driver of the semitruck kept driving after hitting Altman. Anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
