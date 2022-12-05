LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night.
Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Oldham County officers responded to reported crash on I-71 at 11:46 p.m. Friday.
Police said Altman was the driver of a vehicle that had crashed in the left lane of I-71. He and a passenger had gotten out of the car and were in the median when a white semi swerved into the median to miss the car when it hit Altman and kept driving.
Altman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died early Saturday.
Anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
