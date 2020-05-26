LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The YMCA reopened Tuesday morning in Indiana, according to the YMCA of Greater Louisville, but there are some changes members need to keep in mind.
The Y says touch-free check-in will be available using your phone or key tag to scan in. Cloth face coverings or masks are recommended for members. Staff members will receive a temperature check before each shift begins, and will be asked to wear masks and gloves.
"When people are wearing a mask or face covering, we ask that they reduce the intensity of their workout," Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of YMCA of Greater Louisville, said. "Because that'll help them make it through their workout. And then the other thing folks can do is they can take off their mask immediately before working out, do their exercise, and then put the mask on when they're finished with their workout."
The Y will sanitize everything daily, but members are still being asked to wipe down equipment before and after using it.
Wellness centers, indoor tracks and lap pools will be open, with social distancing measures in place.
Some machines will be unplugged and marked with orange cones to allow for social distancing. Other machines that are more difficult to clean have been removed entirely.
Members are being asked to bring their own towels, yoga mat, locks for a locker, water, coffee, etc. during the reopening period. Access to towel services, lock exchanges and vending will be unavailable to reduce touch points. Water fountains have also been shut off.
Virtual group exercise classes and other virtual family programs will continue at this time.
Showers, saunas, steam rooms and whirlpools will not be open.
Gymnasiums for basketball and pickleball, as well as racquetball courts and climbing walls as proper social distancing cannot be maintained.
Family, senior, small group and one-on-one programs will also not be available in the first phase of reopening.
On June 1, several YMCA locations will open in Kentucky.
- Chestnut Street Family YMCA
- Downtown Family YMCA
- Northeast Family YMCA
- Oldham County Family YMCA
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (West Louisville)
- Southeast Family YMCA
- Southwest Family YMCA
- YMCA at Norton Commons
