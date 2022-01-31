NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tow truck stolen from its lot in New Albany was not the only one stolen in one night in southern Indiana.
The theft happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at Workman’s Towing on Pearl Street. Employees arrived early Friday morning to notice the 22 foot-long flatbed truck was missing.
“I am kind of speechless. I didn’t believe it at first,” said Brianna Workman, whose family owns the tow company. “We've had to work extra hours to get things gone and moving and selling out of our shop so we can make up for it and buy a new truck.”
Workman estimates the value of the truck to be about $50,000, one which they’ve had for four years.
Security cameras across the street captured someone walking up to the parked truck around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, jumping inside and driving away with the headlights off.
Workman is worried the truck will be used to tow and steal cars.
“Things are going to start disappearing more often now that there's tow trucks — they can get two at a time,” said Workman.
Workman said the keys were in the cab, but in a driver’s console. She said you do not need a commercial driver's license to drive one.
The truck is black with bright green lettering that reads “Workman’s Towing” on the side and windshield. It also has damage to a front headlight.
That was not the only tow truck stolen that night, however. Two hours later a truck was stolen just a few miles away in Clarksville from Butner Auto on West Lewis and Clark Parkway.
In the meantime, other tow truck owners are stepping in to help Workman’s and their lot during a time where every penny counts. Friends who are also tow truck drivers are stepping in to help the Workmans’ until their truck can be found or they purchase a new one.
“I just hope it turns up. It's going to break my dad's heart if it doesn't, but we are going to get past it if it doesn't,” said Workman.
Anyone with information on the stolen trucks can call New Albany Police at (812) 944-6411.
