LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of turkeys from Indiana will be guests of honor at the White House this week.
President Joe Biden will pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey on Friday, and this year, those turkeys come from a farm in Jasper, Indiana. The White House has not released the name of the farm the turkeys will come from.
This will be the first time Biden will give the gobblers a reprieve.
Each year, the president uses a pardon to officially spare a turkey and its alternate from ending up on a Thanksgiving table. The pardoned turkeys then get to spend their rest of their days on a farm or petting zoo. The tradition started in 1989, when President George H.W. Bush pardoned a 50-pound bird.
