LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS and AmeriCorps are teaming up for the 2022 Build a Bed Event on Saturday as a part of the Mayor's Give A Day celebration.
"We're going to be building beds for our students and our children in our community. 80 children will receive these beds," said Ben Langley.
Langley is the director of community support services for JCPS and says he looks forward to the event each year to help meet the need in the area.
"Sometimes life gets kind of hard and our students will go homeless. Every year we have anywhere from 10-13,000 students that go homeless here in Louisville," said Langley. "Good bed is so important for our students."
Anita Duerson, AmeriCorps Reach Member, Newburg Middle School is participating this year for the first time.
"I am so glad to be a part of something that is so huge and has such a need in our community. It's just a wonderful feeling to be able to meet a need that is so great," said Duerson. "I just love being a part of my community and giving my time where I can. It's a great way to start a Saturday morning."
Duerson says she is looking forward to helping put the positive messages that will be placed on each bed.
Langely says no more volunteers are needed for this year's event.
To join the volunteer waitlist for next year's event email Ben.Langley@jefferson.kyschools.us.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.