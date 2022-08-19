LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The finest saddlebreds are headed to the 2022 World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair.
The prestigious competition runs Aug. 20-27 inside Freedom Hall. The arena hosts 2,000 equestrians from around the globe competing for more than $1 million in awards.
Horses and their handlers compete in divisions including Three-Gaited, Five-Gaited, Fine Harness, Saddlebred Pleasure, Saddle Seat Equitation, Hackney/Harness Ponies, Roadster, In-Hand, and American Saddlebred.
Each division includes several classes for amateurs, ladies, amateur ladies, and junior exhibitors, as well as younger horses and ponies. Horses or riders are competing for the title of World's Champion. A second-place finish is given the title of Reserve World's Champion. Horses may also earn the World's Grand Championship or World's Championship of Champions title.
There are 16 shows over the eight day run of the competition including two practice days. Fairgoers can watch early shows for free, but tickets are needed for evening shows, which are not included in the fair admission.
- Aug. 20: 7 p.m.
- $8 Admission
- Aug. 21: 12 p.m.
- Free, upper-level seating only
- Aug. 21-25: 6:30 p.m.
- $8 Admission
- Aug. 22-24: 9 a.m.
- Free, upper-level seating only
- Aug. 26-27: 9 a.m.
- Free, upper-level seating only
- Aug. 26: 6:30 p.m.
- $11 Admission
- Aug. 27: 7 p.m.
- $11 Admission
Tickets for the 2022 World's Championship Horse Show do not include admission to the fair. Reserved seats are still available by calling the ticket office at 502-367-5144. For information, go to WCHorseShow.com.
