LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday.
According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway.
Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia was driving northbound on North Jackson Highway.
She then crossed the center dividing line and struck the bus which was heading southbound. Rutledge was pronounced dead on the scene.
The only people on the bus was the driver and her 16-year-old daughter, who received minor injuries, police say.
KSP is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.