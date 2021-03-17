LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday evening in west Louisville.
Demontray Rhodes died just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at University of Louisville, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of South 12th Street and West Hill Street to find Rhodes shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition and died shortly thereafter.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
