LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition at University of Louisville hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening near the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Second Division officers responded to 12th and Hill streets to find the man around 6:30 p.m. He was transported in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
