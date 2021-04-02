LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer died Friday morning after suffering what the department called a medical emergency.
The department issued a statement Friday night, saying 25-year-old Officer Hassan Hassan died.
He had been sworn in to the department in mid-February, assigned to the Fourth Division.
"Officer Hassan worked in the Fourth Division where he was dedicated to the community and embraced by his peers during his short time there," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. "Officer Hassan’s service, commitment and dedication to our profession will remain a testament to his personal strength."
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared the news on its Facebook page Friday afternoon, saying "We are heartbroken over the unexpected loss of Officer Hassan Hassan. He was so excited to be sworn in as an LMPD Officer on February 12 and was dedicated to serving his Louisville community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
A cause of death has not been released.
