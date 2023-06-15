LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is dead after a rollover crash in Oldham County Wednesday evening.
It happened around 8 p.m., according to a news release. That's when Oldham County Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Investigating officers determined that a blue 2021 Mazda MX3 was traveling west on Highway US 42 when it left the roadway and overturned, then hit a utility pole.
The driver -- 25-year-old Patrick A. McKinney -- was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, witnesses told investigators that the Mazda was travelling at a high rate of speed before it crossed the center line, overcorrected and went out of control.
