LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been 25 years since one of the oldest bars in Kentucky caught fire.
The Old Talbott Tavern, which opened in Bardstown in 1779, closed for almost two years after a 1998 electrical fire.
On Tuesday, the tavern remembered the event by helping others. Members of the Bardstown Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department, EMS and Bardstown Fire Department received free lunch.
Customers enjoyed the day's special: cast iron skillet fried chicken and a special drink called the 911, which is made with beer, amaretto and rum.
