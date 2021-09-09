LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wife of a man facing child pornography is now facing charges as well.
Indiana State Police arrested 28-year-old Leslie Winkler on Wednesday. She's at the Lawrence County Jail for five counts of child pornography and one count of false informing.
The investigation started last month when police searched her home. Her husband, 26-year-old Brennan Winkler, was already arrested for child exploitation, possession of child porn and drug charges.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.