LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday.
The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
"This year we elected to move it to the MLK holiday, really as a way to celebrate everything that Dr. King stood for, but also just Black excellence in general," said Lyndon Pryor, CEO of the Louisville Urban League. "That is what these HBCU’s are. That's what they represent every day.”
HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Four schools participated in the track meet last year, but participation increased this time around. More than 200 athletes competed in track and field events.
MELANnaire Marketplace vendors were also in attendance.
On Saturday, the sports facility hosted the Louisville Urban League Invitational.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.