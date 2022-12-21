LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree drop-off sites will be set up at three locations in Louisville next week.
All lights and ornaments should be removed. The sites are opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29.
- East District Recycling center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane
- Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)
- Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue
All locations will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15. The Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The site at Hubbards Lane also recycles Christmas trees into mulch, which is offered back to citizens. People wanting to receive mulch must bring a container to carry it in.
Christmas tree vendors can also recycle their unsold trees on Dec. 28 at the Hubbards Lane site.
