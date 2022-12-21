Drop off your Christmas tree to help Kentucky's ecosystem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree drop-off sites will be set up at three locations in Louisville next week.

All lights and ornaments should be removed. The sites are opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29.

  • East District Recycling center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane
  • Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)
  • Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

All locations will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15. The Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The site at Hubbards Lane also recycles Christmas trees into mulch, which is offered back to citizens. People wanting to receive mulch must bring a container to carry it in.

Christmas tree vendors can also recycle their unsold trees on Dec. 28 at the Hubbards Lane site.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags