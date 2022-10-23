LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer from West Virginia was able to corral the cows safely, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell said one cow is still missing.
On Friday, around a dozen cattle were noticed at Cherokee Park. The cattle escaped from a truck that had wrecked.
Police said vehicles involved had pulled over near the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. As the driver off the cattle truck was in the process of off-loading the cattle to another vehicle, the cattle got away.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.