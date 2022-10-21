LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual.
WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
Cattle roundup at Cherokee Park? They declined to join me and The Queen for our 3.1 miles. pic.twitter.com/y555ntXV6F— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
"It was 10 o'clock, and my dog and I were talking up the hill toward Dog Hill," Bozich said. "I looked up, and there were 10 cows walking toward me. I couldn't believe it."
Any cattle rustlers out there? Please report to Cherokee Park. At least 8 loose at Cherokee Park. pic.twitter.com/LWdyUOQPAk— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
In another video, two bulls appear to be squaring off on the hill. Afterward, the cows ran down the hill and into the woods when several Louisville Metro Police cars showed up. They quickly reappeared on Cherokee Golf Course.
Now we have 2 bulls squaring off on Dog Hill at Cherokee Park. pic.twitter.com/6emGT73HNI— rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were called to Dog Hill at Cherokee Park around 9 a.m. after someone reported the cows. When officers arrived, they found nearly a dozen cattle loose on the park.
Ellis said the cows escaped after after a cattle truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Both vehicles had pulled over near the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. As the driver off the cattle truck was in the process of off-loading the cattle to another vehicle, the cattle got away.
Ellis said police worked with representatives of Louisville Metro Parks and Louisville Metro Animal Services to secure the cattle.
No cows were hurt, he said.
