LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two residents and a firefighter were treated Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Okolona.
Firefighters were called to the Southgate Landing Apartments in the 10800 block of Southgate Manor Drive near Mud Lane around 7 a.m., according to Jordan Yuodis, public spokesman for Jefferson County Fire Services.
The fire started on a ground floor apartment and spread up to the third floor, Yuodis said.
Firefighters put out the heavy fire in about a half-hour but Yuodis says it was a tough job because of the way the apartment complex is configured.
"It's extremely difficult because as you can see the buildings are pretty close together," Yuodis said. "So one of the things we worry about is exposure, which is a building, or a vehicle or any other object around that could catch fire. So our main priority is stopping the fire in the building or apartment that it's in."
One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation; another resident and a firefighter were treated at the scene for exhaustion.
