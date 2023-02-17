LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students were nearly brought to tears during a special announcement on Friday.
Three North Oldham Middle School students were told they won an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to see "Hamilton" on Broadway.
"I'm really excited right now. I am pretty much speechless, but I feel like I am almost about to pass out," sixth grader Seth Pease said.
It was part of a national contest that included more than 200,000 students in grades 6-12.
"I am shaking so much. I'm so happy. I put so much work into it and I can't express that right now but it's incredible," sixth grader Emma Jane Lopez said.
The students head to the Big Apple in May. They will also get to meet the cast of the musical and visit some historical attractions.
