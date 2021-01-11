LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot in less than four hours in Louisville on Monday, continuing what has been a violent start to 2021.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road around 4 p.m. in Pleasure Ridge Park on report that someone had been shot. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers found a man shot, and he was soon transported to University Hospital. Ruoff said the shooting happened around Shanks Lane and Broadleaf Drive, near Lake Dreamland, and the man was driven to Dixie and Greenwood. He is expected to survive.
A couple hours later at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to 23rd and Duncan streets in the Portland neighborhood to find a man shot. Ruoff said he was transported to University Hospital in a private car. He is expected to survive.
Then shortly thereafter at 7:30 p.m., officers arrived at 16th and Chestnut streets in the Russell neighborhood to find a woman shot. She was transported to University Hospital, where she's also expected to survive. Ruoff said that shooting "reportedly" happened near 28th Street and Garland Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood.
In all three cases, no suspects are in custody, Ruoff said. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
