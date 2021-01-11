LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people are dead after several shootings over the weekend in Louisville.
Police said the latest homicide victim appears to be a male in his late teens. He was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Dumesnil Street, near Dixie Highway, around 11 o'clock Sunday night.
Earlier in the day, officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at Cole's Place, a nightclub on West Kentucky Street, and found a male, age unknown, "suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound," Louisville Metro Police spokesman John Bradley said in a statement.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where police said he died.
Bradley said another male, age unknown, was injured in the shooting and was initially taken to Norton Hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities transferred the victim to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.
LMPD as of Sunday morning had no suspects in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Another shooting was reported just after 4 a.m. Sunday at a home the 5000 block of Margo Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Cofer Avenue. Bradley said officers found two victims "suffering from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds" inside the home, and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bradley said LMPD had one person in custody early Sunday morning in connection to the double shooting. The department's Homicide Unit will continue to investigate.
"We believe (at this time) this accounts for all parties involved in the incident," Bradley said in the statement.
LMPD: Several injured in weekend shootings
Bradley said LMPD responded to five nonfatal shootings between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning in addition to the two homicides.
Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers found a male, age unknown, shot in the 1200 block of Vim Drive, near Preston Highway and Park Brook Lane. Bradley said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound." Sixth Division detectives are investigating.
Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Bradley said officers responded to a report of a shooting victim who arrived at University of Louisville Hospital by private means. The victim, a male whose age is unknown, told police he was shot "somewhere on Westport Road," Bradley said in a statement. Eighth Division detectives are investigating.
Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street, Bradley said. At the scene, authorities learned a victim was taken by private means to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for what Bradley said was a "non-life threatening gunshot wound." Second Division detectives are leading the investigation into that shooting.
Bradley said Fourth Division officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the area of Winkler Avenue and South Sixth Street and found a person with "multiple gunshot wounds appearing to be non-life threatening." The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Bradley said officers were sent to the area of Glengarry Road and Brockton Court on "unknown trouble" and found a juvenile who had been shot at the scene. The juvenile was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Bradley said were not life threatening. Another juvenile arrived at St. Mary's Hospital by private means with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to this incident," Bradley said. Third Division detectives are leading the investigation.
Pastor Timothy Findley Jr., of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center, said he has led too many funeral services for people who have died at the hands of gun violence.
"It is very, very difficult because you don't turn off those things when you come home. You see those faces. You hear those cries," Findley said.
Louisville set a record with 173 criminal homicides and 585 nonfatal shootings in 2020. Less than two weeks into 2021, the city may be on track to set more records.
"Gun homicides, and statistics show this, is linked to social mobility. Is linked to socio-economic realities, and for many people who are facing a time where they've had a shortage of income we've seen more and more mental health issues," Findley said.
Kathleen Parks is the president of Louisville's chapter of the National Action Network. The civil rights organization has been working to solve gun violence issues.
"It's just an after effect of the historical and structural and economic racism that was never resolved, and until we do resolve this, that's the answer, we will continue to have gun violence in our community," Parks said.
Community leaders said the root of the issue has to be solved and that starts with conversation, education, changes in policy and investing in on-the-ground programs.
"Community development corporations that many churches have. They are doing the work, but there's a lack of resources and I believe that investment can have an immediate, an immediate effect on what we're seeing right now," Findley said.
As Louisville enters the second week of 2021, at least nine people have been shot to death, and more than a dozen more have been injured.
