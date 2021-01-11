LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There have been at least 20 shootings so far this year in Louisville and at least 10 homicides, Louisville Metro Police said.
Families tell WDRB News they are hoping for new programs and changes in 2021 that will lead to a safer future. They're also hoping people who know something about these shootings go to police with the information.
"If you don't speak up — your neighborhood — eventually, you're going to lose about all the young kids in the neighborhood," said Krista Gwynn, who lost her teenage son to gun violence in December 2019.
Gwynn said even for families who don't lose a child, the non-fatal shootings change lives forever.
"Surviving a gunshot, just because they didn't die, doesn't mean that their life didn't change. Doesn't mean that a part of them didn't die," she said. "Now, they feel like their life has been altered. The life that they know has been killed. So that's just a bad as losing someone because now they lost a part of themselves."
UofL Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said the term "non-life-threatening" is often misused and doesn't mean someone is going to quickly recover.
“Just because they survived those first 24-48 hours does not mean that it’s not a constant threat to life and it is certainly life-changing or life-altering," he said.
Miller said about two-thirds of shooting victims who survive are admitted to the hospital with substantial injuries.
“A spinal cord injury is a devastating injury," he said. "You’re talking about not being able to move your arms or legs or require constant care for the rest of your life."
In addition to the physical challenges, Miller said many survivors suffer from emotional trauma after a shooting.
"We have more people shot than it is days of this month and that's horrifying," Gwynn said.
LMPD division detectives are investigating non-fatal shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.