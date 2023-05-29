LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of three fallen Kentucky soldiers were added Monday to a Louisville memorial.
The Patriots Peace Memorial on River Road honors members of our armed forces who have died in the line of duty under conditions other than hostile action. It's dedicated to those who have "stood the watch" and will be remembered for their honorable service to our country.
On Monday, the names of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jacob Moore, Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer R. Brandon Pennington and Army Specialist Charles Brucker Tafel were added.
"He's always going to be remembered," said Michael Moore, Jacob's father. "So thankful and honored that they enshrined Jacob's name so that he will not be forgotten."
Honoring the lives we lost in service to our country the Patriots Peace Memorial on River Road. Thank you to all who served and are serving. pic.twitter.com/3amZUuP5Ay— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 29, 2023
More than 460 soldiers from our region have been honored with a plaque on the Patriots Peace Memorial since 2002. It's believed to be the only memorial of its kind in the United States.
