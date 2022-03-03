LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three-hundred more soldiers from Fort Knox are deploying to Europe.
The Fifth Corps said the soldiers will head to Germany and Poland to help build readiness, improve operations and reinforce allies during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Fifth Corps leaders said the deployment demonstrates the United States' commitment to NATO allies.
"Victory Corps is ready and prepared to support the orders of the President, and demonstrate our commitment to our NATO allies," Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps, said in a statement. "Throughout our unit's history, we have stood as guardians of peace in Europe and we once again proudly answer the nation's call."
The U.S. Army's Fifth Corps dates back to World War I. It has two primary headquarters: one at Fort Knox and another in Poland.
