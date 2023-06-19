LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a new fire station in Jeffersontown is coming along.
An online 3D model shows the work at Station 4. The model shows the façade, tower and roof are nearly complete.
The new station is located on Taylorsville Road near Interstate 265. Crews broke ground last September.
The $7.3 million-dollar structure will have a large kitchen, a recreation center and eight dorms.
The fire chief is hopeful the new space will also cut emergency response times in half.
To check out the 3D model and track the construction progress, click here.
