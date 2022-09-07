LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown's fire chief and mayor held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for a new fire station.
On Taylorsville Road near Interstate 265, a grassy lot will turn into Jeffersontown's new $7.3 million fire station.
The fourth fire station for Jeffersontown, the new facility will feature a two-story building with three large arches outside and a large kitchen, recreation center and eight dorms inside.
Jtown Fire station 4 ground breaking this morning on Taylorsville Rd. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/v7bKtVMJF5— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 7, 2022
Chief Sean Dreisbach said, most importantly, the new space will cut emergency response time in half.
"Every minute counts when it comes to, one, saving lives and saving property," he said. "So this right here, we're cutting cut our time in half. This will allow while a fire apparatus, hopefully, in those areas within five to seven minutes, and that's what we're hoping for."
Dreisbach said there are two fire companies at another location, so they'll move their base to the new facility, which doesn’t take away from the other station just relocated resources. It will need a new ambulance, however.
The new fire house is expected to open in December 2023.
