LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four JCPS students from two elementary schools were taken to the hospital after a bus crash early Wednesday.
Two adults were also hospitalized.
JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirms it happened around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 42 and Seminary Drive. According to a Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, JCPS bus #0689 and another vehicle collided at that location. Photos from the scene show heavy damage on the front end of the bus and the front of the SUV involved in the collision.
Ellis said two adults were taken University Hospital and four children were sent to to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries.
Callahan said the students were from Dunn Elementary and Wilder Elementary, and were being treated for "minor injuries." There's no word yet on the condition of the adults.
