LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four teen mullets are now representing the commonwealth in the top 10 of the USA Mullet Championships.
This includes Josh Scott, who's a native of Frankfort. He says if he wins, he will use some of the money to help those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding.
His parents are from the eastern Kentucky area.
"With whatever amount of money I win, I'm gonna split it in half," Scott said. "Half's going to my little church on Louisville Road, Westview Baptist Church, and then the other half is going to flood relief in eastern Kentucky."
The other three mullets representing Kentucky are Dayson Sinkhorn from Danville, Cash Mccoy from Ulysses and Leonard Brown from Artemus.
To vote, click here.
