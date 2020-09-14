LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men were arrested Sunday night in connection with a double shooting on Poplar Level Road that killed a 36-year-old woman.
Zaman Taylor, Steven Curtis, Deron Perkins and Marcus Vester are all charged with murder, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. According to their arrest reports, the surviving witness told Louisville Metro Police officers that he and Tana Hillman, 36, were stopped at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail when a white Jeep pulled up next to them.
The witness told officers that someone in the Jeep threw something into their car and started shooting at them. The witness was shot several times and remains in stable condition, but Hillman was shot in the head and died at University Hospital.
According to the arrest reports, the suspects fled the scene, and the witness saw one of them throw a "weapon" from the Jeep. LMPD officers caught up with them and arrested three of the four after the driver crashed into a ditch near the ramp from Poplar Level Road onto Interstate 264. The driver, Vester, then ran from the scene of the crash and was caught by officers a few hours later on South Seventh Street near Central Park, the arrest report says. He is also charged with fleeing or evading police.
Vester told officers that he, Taylor, Curtis and Perkins were all "in the area of the shooting and fled from that area," according to the arrest report.
