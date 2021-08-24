LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested Monday in Washington County, Indiana, after police received a tip about the location of a fugitive wanted on felony charges.
According to a release, the investigation started when an Indiana State Police received a tip about the suspect hiding on property located in the 1900 block of South Blue River Road, near Salem. Acting on the information, officers obtained a search warrant.
As officers arrived around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 55-year-old Terry R. Daffron, of New Albany, ran out the back door of a camper located in a wooded area on the property. ISP then released K-9 "Riggs," who helped police find Daffron. Police said Daffron was wanted on several warrants, including a Class B felony rape charge from Crawford County.
During a search of the property, police found a stolen camper, a stolen car, methamphetamine and about 1 pound of marijuana. Daffron and three other people on the property — 42-year-old Thomas Edwards, 23-year-old Hannah Marie Rueff, and 36-year-old Megan Rae Thompson — were arrested.
Daffron faces several charges, including possession of meth, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. He was wanted in Crawford County for rape, as well as several charges in Clark County, including domestic battery and intimidation.
Rueff is charged with possession of meth and possession of stolen property. Edwards is charged with meth possession, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana. Thompson faces one charge of possession of meth.
