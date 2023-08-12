LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been four years since a Louisville mother disappeared and her family is not giving up hope.
On Saturday, family and friends of Andrea Knabel gathered at Hess Lane and Pindell Avenue to hand out updated fliers regarding her disappearance. Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's home in the Audubon Park area. Before her disappearance, Knabel looked for other missing people, and while tips have come in since then, the toll of her disappearance hit her family hard.
Through the years, many people have called in thinking they saw Knabel, but none have revealed her whereabouts.
"When someone says they have her that is different than we may have seen her," said Mike Knabel, her father. "They had her there presently. There have been several of those, but they simply disappear into thin air like so many others have."
If anyone has information about Knabel, they are asked to call the tip line at (502) 806-4840 or call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-5673. Louisville Metro Police said it remains an open case.
