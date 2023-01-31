LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky, have been identified as a 49-year-old woman, according to state police.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
Anna Cummins, of Perryville, Kentucky, was identified by the State Medical Examiner's Office, announced on Tuesday.
KSP is conducting a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.
Family members of a missing Louisville woman, Andrea Knabel, spoke to WDRB News last week about the possibility of those remains being hers. Mike Knabel, her father, said the remains were in the three-to-five year range. Knabel has been missing since Aug. 2019.
