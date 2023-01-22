LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of missing mother Andrea Knabel says they're in contact with Kentucky State Police again, after a new set of human remains found in Boyle County Friday night.
Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's home in the Audubon Park area.
Before her disappearance, Knabel looked for other missing people, and while tips have come in since then, the toll of her disappearance hit her family hard.
Friday night, KSP Troopers were called to a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 p.m.
In a Facebook post in the page called "Finding Andrea" Knabel's sister Erin said:
"We have been in contact with KSP who's on the scene. Remains were found on a farm and the woman seems to have been deceased for 3-5 yrs. The remains haven't been to the coroner yet to get exact details. The detective working Andrea's case was made aware too. We will check back with them when they have more info. Dental records of Andrea's are similar to these remains."
Andrea's sister, Erin, has started several social media groups dedicated to finding tips and answers related to where Andrea might be or what may have happened. She says she spends time daily working on posts to continue to raise awareness about Andrea's disappearance.
This story may be updated.