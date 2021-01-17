LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is holding onto hope that their loved one will return home, over a year after she disappeared.
A prayer vigil was held Sunday evening for Andrea Knabel, a local mother who went missing 17 months ago.
Her family invited the public to attend the service outside St. Stephen Martyr Church to remember her and other families in crisis.
Knabel was last seen on Aug. 13, 2019, in Louisville. Her family says they continue to get leads, and are still hanging onto hope that she'll safely return home.
"You can't do what we do without hope," Andrea Knabel's father, Michael Knabel, said. "You wonder why you still do, but you do and we're very, very energetic in trying to come to a solution to this, and I know everybody says we are going to fight this and do this until the end. Well, we are going to."
Michael Knabel said a new lead came in just a few days ago that a man about 25 miles away reported seeing a woman who looks like Andrea. Private investigators are looking into the report.
