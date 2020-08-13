LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother disappeared a year ago Thursday, and family members are asking the public to help spread awareness.
Andrea Knabel was last seen Aug. 13, 2019. Phone activity shows she was at her mother’s Audubon Park home around 6:30 a.m. that day.
Her family gathered Thursday to walk her last known path.
Family members including her father, Mike Knabel, said investigators are still chasing leads but have found no sign of her.
"What it's like the one year it brings everything back full force," he said. "So the worst of the worst of the first, second weeks."
Andrea Knabel’s sister, Erin Knabel, said, "It's scary that someone who you see every day almost can just disappear like that and just not be found, and it makes me wonder ... I don't know if we ever will find her, but I think that we will."
Family are inviting the public to gather in their cars at dusk Saturday and drive her last known path to remind others that she is still missing.
A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who brings Andrea home safe.
