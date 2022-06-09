LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after the search for a missing Louisville mother began, there will be a new effort to find answers this weekend.
Andrea Knabel went missing in 2019. Since then, her family has continued to put flyers up around town and call in outside resources to help find her.
Starting at 8 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, there are plans for a large search that will cover several areas of the city. It's being led by the Community United Efforts (CUE) Foundation. Twelve cadaver service dogs and their handlers from 11 different states will search about a dozen areas, including locations around the Audubon Park area where Knabel was last seen. The search will also include locations around Beargrass Creek and River Road.
Knabel's family is hopeful the search will provide some information.
"This has been a long process," said Michael Knabel, Andrea's father. "The family doesn't want to admit it, but every professional law enforcement person thinks we're searching for remains. We have not given up hope. We need a miracle. We realize that. But there's places we want to rule out so we can just leave them alone and go on to the next thing."
Michael Knabel said the cadaver dogs are 95% effective. He said the dogs can smell in water up to 30 meters and smell underground up to 15 feet. They can also detect the difference in animal and human remains, he said.
The Knabel family has called on police, private investigators and K-9 search crews in the past, including a crew from Louisiana called Cajun Coast Search and Rescue.
The family is not inviting the community to help in the search because they want to leave it to the professionals. But anyone who wants to help provide meals or has experience searching can reach out through the "Where Is Andrea Knabel" Facebook page, here.
Anyone who sees Andrea Knabel or has information about where she might be is asked to call police.
