LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is bringing attention to National Human Trafficking Awareness Day by creating a "Hope Garden."
The garden is made up of flowers, painted rocks and posters of dozens of missing women and girls from around the Louisville area. Some have been missing for years.
Free2Hope, a nonprofit that provides services for women, and the Jefferson County Search Dog Association created the garden. It's located at Free2Hope's drop-in center off West Main Street in the Portland neighborhood.
The women pictured in the garden are not necessarily victims of human trafficking, but they are all missing.
"The thing about it is they're all vulnerable," said Free2Hope's executive director, Amy Leenerts. "All these women were vulnerable at some point and something happened to them."
Leenerts said her hope is that people walking by will notice the garden and it will raise awareness about the number of missing people and raise awareness about the issue of human trafficking.
"I want these people to be found whatever the outcome of it is going to be," Leenerts said.
To learn more about Free2Hope or its services, click here.
Leenerts plans to leave the garden up as long as possible.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.