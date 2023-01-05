LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday.
Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
Michael Knabel, Andrea's father, said this will be Andrea's fourth birthday since she went missing. Before she disappeared, she spent time searching for missing people herself.
"Awareness is everything for what we're trying to do," Michael Knabel said Thursday. "We just want the public to be aware of every little thing possible. Even a hint of a clue, what happened, talk to people that know her and see if they have a little bit of information and pass it forward."
For Andrea's birthday this year, on Saturday, Jan. 7, her family is holding a vigil at 5:30 p.m. at The Grotto and Gardens of Our Lady of Lourdes on James Pirtle Court.
The community is invited to join them. Michael Knabel said he wants this to be an evening of healing.
"We're still working so hard," he said.
The family will also attend Mass at St. Stephen Martyr Church earlier in the day.
Michael Knabel and his daughter, Erin Knabel, have both been vocal and active in the search to find Andrea. He said Erin is now working with groups to help find other missing people throughout Kentuckiana, in addition to searching for her missing sister.
The family remains hopeful that they will find answers in Andrea's case.
"We realize how long it's been and we're under no illusions," Michael Knabel said. "Believe me, we work through it every day,"
Anyone with information in the case can call police at 574-LMPD.
