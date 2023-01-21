LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County.
Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.
Perryville is in Boyle County about 30 minutes Southeast from Bardstown.
The Boyle County Coroner removed the remains from the scene and will transport the remains to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
