LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forty people became proud American citizens Thursday.
U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony on 4th Street, presenting 40 candidates for citizenship from 17 different countries.
One of the candidates, from West Africa, said she's excited for all of the opportunities that come with being a U.S citizen.
"It means a lot and it's really a big day and happy day for me," Ablavi Allevi said. "I'm so proud of myself. It's gonna open a lot of doors for me to apply for jobs."
The ceremony was held in honor of Fourth of July next week.
