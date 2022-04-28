LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Injured veterans received new cycling equipment Thursday ahead of Louisville's annual Soldier Ride.
Forty Wounded Warriors were fitted with adaptive equipment to accommodate their injuries and make the rides as comfortable as possible.
On Friday, April 29, they'll cycle about 14 miles through Jeffersonville and New Albany, followed by a nearly 22-mile ride at Beckley Creek Park on Saturday, April 30.
The Wounded Warrior Project said the rides help veterans stay physically active, meet other veterans and have some fun.
"A lot of these warriors will go home and remain connected with the people they met here," said Jared Holder, with Soldier Ride. "And so it's really an opportunity to see somebody come out of their shell and really start to live fully again."
Soldier Ride started in 2004 to help raise awareness for injured veterans.
