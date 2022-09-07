LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North early Wednesday.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. in northern Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police investigators were called to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Department with a crash involving two vehicles near the 32 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
The initial investigation indicates that 41-year-old Renee Smith of Sellersburg was driving a red 2017 Ford Escape when she "collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning."
A medical helicopter was called, but Smith died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately determined, and the investigation continues.
