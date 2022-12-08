LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 40 firefighters swore an oath to serve and protect the Louisville community.
Louisville Fire and the Pleasure Ridge Park Protection District welcomed its latest graduating class during a ceremony on Thursday at Slugger Field.
Eight will be headed to PRP and the remaining 36 will join various stations within Louisville Fire.
NOW | 44 recruits in Class 187 are being sworn in as @loukyfire and PRP firefighters. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qSKu5A7xTW— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 8, 2022
Two of the graduates were women.
"The training has been and will continue to be strenuous, mentally and physically challenging and with the purpose of becoming a professional firefighter and serving our great communities," Col. Rick Adkisson, with Louisville Fire, said
The graduation marked the 187th recruit class to successfully complete the training academy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.