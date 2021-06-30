DUPONT, Ind. (WDRB) -- Five alleged members of two motorcycle clubs are facing numerous charges after an attempted home invasion in Jefferson County, Indiana, last week turned deadly.
According to a news release from the Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office, it happened in the early morning hours of June 22 at a home on John Deere Road in Dupont. The release states that six suspected members of "The Pagans" and "The Warlocks" were allegedly upset that a person at the home had patches and tattoos from those clubs, but was not a member.
Investigators say six people -- Jason Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David Faulkner, Michael Karnuth, Jordan Lowe and Dustin Lindner -- were each armed with several weapons when they showed up at the home "with the alleged intent to beat up a man and take his personal property."
Gunfire was exchanged after the group arrived, and investigators say one of the shots struck and killed Lindner, 35, from Georgetown, Kentucky.
In all, five people have been arrested and preliminarily charged in conjunction with the shooting. Brewer, 34, is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement. Fletcher, 30, faces the same charges.
Faulkner, 52, is charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and criminal gang enhancement.
Karnuth, 32, faces charges of murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and criminal gang enhancement.
Lowe, 26, is being held on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.
All five suspects remain jailed pending an initial hearing.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.