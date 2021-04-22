LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Jefferson County Public Schools will get internet plans for two years.
Students who have demonstrated a need will receive the monthly data plans as part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program.
The five schools chosen are The Academy @ Shawnee, Central High Magnet Career Academy, Liberty High School, ESL Newcomer Academy and Seneca High School.
The schools join 11 JCPS middle schools that are already part of a Verizon Innovative Learning program, according to a news release from the district.
In addition to the internet plans, schools will get financial support for an "instructional liaison" who will train teachers during the project.
