LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were shot within a span of 15 minutes early Tuesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said around 1:15 a.m., two men showed up at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds for a shooting they believed happened on Shanks Lane in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
They were transferred to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Five minutes later, LMPD responded to a shooting on Rockford Lane.
Police said one man was shot in the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Then at 1:30 a.m., LMPD responded to another shooting on North 34th Street. Two men were shot, police said their injuries are also not life-threatening.
Police do not currently have suspects for any of these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
