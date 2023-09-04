LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 veterans from Kentucky and Indiana flew to Washington D.C. Tuesday for Honor Flight Bluegrass.
The flight included five World War II veterans, the oldest being 100 years old. There were also 15 Korean War veterans 64 Vietnam War veterans on the flight.
Richard Kolodey is one of the World War II veterans.
"I joined the Marines in 1941 right out of high school," said Kolodey. "I was only 17, my parents had to sign for me to get into the Marine Corps."
At 98 years old, Kolodey's life looks a little different than it did 80 years ago.
"I've had the radio shot out in front of me by a Jap-0 (a long-range carrier-based fighter aircraft) one time ... I was just lucky I didn't get hit," he said.
Kolodey drove himself from Slaughters, Kentucky, to Louisville to join Honor Flight Bluegrass.
"I could have gone in Evansville, Indiana but they used to have it on Saturday and I didn't want to fly on Saturday because I wanted to go to church on Sunday," he said.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is scheduled to begin check-in at 5 a.m. From there, the veterans, their guardians, and dozens of volunteers, will fly to D.C. Stops include the World War II memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Korean Veterans Memorial.
"I've seen some of this stuff on TV, but everyone tells me it's a lot bigger than it is on TV so I'm real anxious and excited to see it," Kolodey said.
Often, it's an emotional trip for veterans, who reflect and remember their time of service.
"I went 60 years or more and never talked about it, no one even knew I was in the Marine Corps," Kolodey said.
That has since changed in recent years and he finds himself incredibly lucky to have this experience.
"It's going to be an honor, a real honor," he said.
The Honor Flight Network is comprised of over 130 chapters across the United States and has flown well over 200,000 veterans since 2004. The Louisville chapter has flown over 2,400 Veterans in the last 12 years.
Related Stories:
- 97-year-old World War II veteran returns to Kentucky after visiting Iwo Jima, Pearl Harbor
- Honor Flight Bluegrass honors World War II veterans on 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor
- Louisville Korean War veteran remembers life behind the front lines as Army mechanic
- Louisville-area World War II veteran reflects on life of service, adventure
- Mission Complete | Honor Flight Bluegrass celebrates 82 Kentuckiana veterans service with trip to D.C.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.