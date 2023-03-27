FILE - In this Feb 23, 1945 file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, which would have been Joe Rosenthal's 106th birthday, a group will deliver their petition with over 2,000 signatures and a letter requesting a future USS Joe Rosenthal to Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer, who is responsible for naming ships. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)