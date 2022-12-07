LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack ended in the deaths of more than 2,300 American troops and launched the U.S. into World War II.
Honor Flight Bluegrass brought people together to remember those lost that day and honor the World War II veterans still with us.
There were 19 veterans in attendance at the event.
Honor Flight Bluegrass has trips planned for veterans that will be announced in 2023.
"I think young people should realize what we did for them," Herb Raderer, a WW II veteran, said.
According to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, there were 167,284 WW II veterans still alive in 2022. There are about 6,000 of those living in Kentucky and Indiana.
"Those are the people that should be honored, the people that were lost," Vincent Gramarossa, a WWII veteran, said.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is a non-profit that honors veterans by sending them on a flight to Washington D.C. to visit memorials.
